Britain tells Iran continued confinement of Zaghari-Ratcliffe is 'unacceptable'

Britain told Iran on Sunday the continued confinement of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was "unacceptable" and that she must be released so she can return to her family.

"We welcome the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's ankle tag, but Iran continues to put her and her family through a cruel and intolerable ordeal," foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.

"She must be released permanently so she can return to her family in the UK. We will continue to do all we can to achieve this. We have relayed to the Iranian authorities in the strongest possible terms that her continued confinement is unacceptable."

