J-K resident goes missing after son's marriage in Mumbai

J-K resident goes missing after son's marriage in MumbaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 20:03 IST
A 56-year-old Jammu and Kashmir resident has gone missing a day after his son got married in Kalina in Mumbai's Santacruz area, police said on Sunday.
Mohanlal Sharma had reached the city along with his family members on February 28 and his son got married on Friday, an official said.
''He went missing on Saturday evening. His family, which hails from Katra, has said this is his first visit to Mumbai,'' the Vakola police station official added.
