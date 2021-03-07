Much remains to be done to improve socio-economic status of women in India: Prez Kovind

On the eve of International Women's Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said much remains to be done to further improve the socio-economic status of women in the country.

''We all have to work relentlessly towards women's safety, education and independence because only by doing so, we will be able to pave the way for women, especially our daughters, to become more active, capable and empowered,'' Kovind said. "On the occasion of International Women's Day, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the women,'' Kovind said.

Marked annually on March 8, International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

Women are an inspiration to our family, society and the nation. They are the essential base of the social structure, the president said. In India too, women have made their mark in every sphere of life. With their distinguished role in all walks of life, they have contributed significantly to the progress of the nation, he said. ''Nevertheless, much remains to be done to further improve the socio-economic status of women in India. We all have to work relentlessly towards women's safety, education and independence because only by doing so, we will be able to pave the way for women, especially our daughters, to become more active, capable and empowered,'' Kovind said. ''Let us dedicate this occasion of International Women's Day to the honour, safety and empowerment of women and resolve that we will support them in changing every tradition and policy that hinders their progress,'' he added.

