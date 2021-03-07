APJ Abdul Kalam's brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran no more

APJ Abdul Kalam's brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran no morePTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 07-03-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 21:28 IST
Former President, the late APJ Abdul Kalam's elder brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran Maraickayar died here on Sunday, family sources said.
Maraickayar(104) died of old age, they said.
He is survived by a son and two daughters.
His wife had predeceased him.
