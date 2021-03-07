Left Menu

Queen calls for Commonwealth unity before Harry and Meghan interview

The messages air hours before CBS broadcasts the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's highly anticipated tell-all, their first in-depth interview since they moved to the United States. Oprah Winfrey's scoop will see Harry and Meghan explain why they abandoned Britain to start new lives in California.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 22:30 IST
Queen calls for Commonwealth unity before Harry and Meghan interview

Britain's Queen Elizabeth celebrated on Sunday the sense of Commonwealth unity fostered by "a time like no other", just hours before a U.S. interview with her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that could deepen divisions in the royal family. In a speech to mark Commonwealth Day, dedicated to the countries mainly from the former British empire that maintain links with Britain, the Queen welcomed the "deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy being connected to others" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have all continued to appreciate the support, breadth of experiences and knowledge that working together brings, and I hope we shall maintain this renewed sense of closeness and community," she said in a televised message. For almost 50 years, the royal family has attended an annual Commonwealth Day service at London's Westminster Abbey in March, but it has been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prince Charles, joined by other royals including his elder son and heir, Prince William, also broadcast a tribute to the courage shown by people throughout the Commonwealth in response to the pandemic. The messages air hours before CBS broadcasts the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's highly anticipated tell-all, their first in-depth interview since they moved to the United States.

Oprah Winfrey's scoop will see Harry and Meghan explain why they abandoned Britain to start new lives in California.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN makes e-pass mandatory for international, domestic travellers

Tamil Nadu has made it mandatory for overseas and domestic passengers, except those from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring Puducherry union territory to have an e-pass to be allowed entry into the state.The move comes in the wa...

Italy's Cerved confirms sale talks of its debt collection arm

Italian credit group Cerved Group SPA confirmed sale talks of its debt collection arm in a statement on Sunday. The confirmation comes a day after Reuters reported about the companys advanced discussions with U.S. investment firm Centerbrid...

Soccer-Chelsea close in on WSL title with 2-0 win over West Ham

Chelseas strike partnership of Sam Kerr and Bethany England kept them in the driving seat at the top of the FA Womens Super League table as they created goals for each other in a 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday. England put in a superb cros...

MP: Water in Kshipra river jumps up after explosion, GSI to visit spot

Turbulenceand explosions have been noticed in the waters of the Kshipra river here in Madhya Pradesh, following which the district collector on Sunday informed the Geological Survey of India GSI.Some people saw the waster of the river bounc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021