Left Menu

Pope Francis meets father of drowned Syrian boy

Pope Francis on Sunday met the father of Alan Kurdi, the boy whose body washed up on a Turkish beach six years ago became an image of the suffering of Syrians trying to escape war.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 07-03-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 23:42 IST
Pope Francis meets father of drowned Syrian boy
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@IraqiGovt)

Pope Francis on Sunday met the father of Alan Kurdi, the boy whose body washed up on a Turkish beach six years ago became an image of the suffering of Syrians trying to escape war. The pontiff, winding up a historic trip to Iraq, met Abdullah Kurdi at the end of Mass in the Iraqi Kurdish city of Erbil, the Vatican said in a statement.

"The pope spent a long time with him (Kurdi) and with the help of an interpreter was able to listen to the pain of a father for the loss of his family," it said. Kurdi thanked Francis for his closeness to the tragedy and to the pain of "all those migrants who seek understanding, peace and security, leaving their country at the risk of their lives," it added.

Alan Kurdi drowned along with his mother and brother when a smuggling boat taking them to Europe capsized off the coast of Turkey in 2015. An image of his body washed up on the shore captured the world's attention as millions of Syrians fled the civil war there and many boarded unsafe ships bound for a Europe that eventually began shutting its doors. Many drowned trying to make the journey.

The pope has long called for more compassionate treatment of migrants and refugees. In Iraq, where Abdullah Kurdi now lives in the autonomous Kurdish region, the pontiff preached for an end to conflict and sectarian violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

ArcelorMittal to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in Gujarat: CM

Data sharing, cybersecurity top concern areas for banks, customers: Deloitte

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shah meets heads of various Hindu mutts in poll-bound Kerala

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram here and met the heads of various Hindu mutts in Kerala during his visit to the poll-bound state on Sunday.Shah also attended a core committee meeting of the partys off...

Nagaland reports six new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,217

Nagaland on Sunday reported six new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 12,217, an official said.The state now has 20 active cases, while 11,953 people have recovered from the disease.6 ve cases of COVID-19 reported today at Kohima.And, 1 ...

Hotly anticipated Meghan and Harry interview to air at last

The time has finally come for audiences to hear Meghan and Harry describe the backstory and effects of their tumultuous split from royal life.Sunday nights airing of a two-hour special hosted by Oprah Winfrey will provide the first, and unp...

At least 20 people killed in explosion in Equatorial Guinea city of Bata, says local TV

At least 20 people were killed in a series of explosions in the city of Bata in Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, local television station TVGE said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021