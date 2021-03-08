'No HERO Without HER': Smriti Irani lauds role of women healthcare workers in tackling COVID-19

Saluting women healthcare workers on International Women's Day, Union minister Smriti Irani said their unequivocal contribution played an important role in India's fight against coronavirus.

''There is No HERO Without HER! The spread of COVID-19 brought to the fore selfless and determined role of #NariShakti during the crisis. This Women's Day, we salute our 6 million+ women health workforce for their unequivocal contribution in India's fight against Corona.@WHO,'' the Women and Child Development minister said. International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 around the world.

