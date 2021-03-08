Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 10:25 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Meghan accuses British royals of racism, says they pushed her to brink of suicide

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused the British royal family of racism, lying and pushing her to the brink of suicide, in an explosive televised interview that looks set to shake the monarchy to its core. The 39-year-old, whose mother is Black and father is white, said she had been naive before she married into the family in 2018, but that she ended up having suicidal thoughts and considering self harm after pleading for help but getting none.

