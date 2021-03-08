Left Menu

FACTBOX-Reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan's TV interview with Oprah Winfrey

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 11:13 IST
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan late on Sunday gave their first major TV interview since stepping back from the British royal family a year ago. Following is a selection of reactions on social and mainstream media:

SERENA WILLIAMS, U.S. TENNIS PLAYER "Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example - with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced."

BILLIE JEAN KING, FORMER U.S. TENNIS CHAMPION "Among the revelations from the Meghan and Harry interview is Meghan's struggle with mental health. Her honesty will hopefully lead to more acceptance and more help for those who need it."

FORMER 'STAR TREK' ACTOR GEORGE TAKEI "Maybe they should just make Oprah queen and call it a day."

BRITISH BROADCASTER PIERS MORGAN "This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle - but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful."

MICHELLE TAUBER, PEOPLE MAGAZINE "It's really sort of seismic to hear a member of the royal family say that she herself felt that much in crisis."

DAILY MAIL, UK, FRONT PAGE HEADLINE "Meghan accuses Palace of racism"

DAILY MIRROR, UK, FRONT PAGE HEADLINE "They asked how dark Archie's skin would be"

GREG KELLY, NEWSMAX TV HOST "I'm not buying it. NOT BUYING IT. Meghan wanted it all. MONEY GRABBING ROYALS, you Nailed it OPRAH!"

BERNICE KING, YOUNGEST CHILD OF THE LATE U.S. CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. "Royalty is not a shield from the devastation and despair of racism."

DAN WOOTTON, FORMER CORRESPONDENT OF BRITAIN'S SUN NEWSPAPER "Make no mistake, Meghan has just declared war on the Royal Family, telling Oprah: "They were willing to lie to protect other members of the family."

SAEED JONES, U.S. AUTHOR "WHEW, they almost killed this woman. I'm so glad Meghan and Harry got that baby and got the hell out of there."

ANA NAVARRO-CARDENAS, GUEST CO-HOST OF TALK SHOW 'THE VIEW' "OOF. There hasn’t been this much English tea spilled in America since the Boston Tea Party."

ABBY D. PHILIP. CNN POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT "This is heartbreaking."

NINA PARKER, E! NEWS CORRESPONDENT "You know why Black women believe Meghan? Because we know exactly what micro aggressions look like. And how they slowly drive you insane."

BRITTANY PACKNETT CUNNINGHAM, U.S. BLACK ACTIVIST AND PODCAST HOST "The difference in treatment between Meghan and Kate is one of the clearest examples of the misogynoir at play & is a reminder that if they can do that to a Duchess, it's happening to Black women *everyday*."

