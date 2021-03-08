Madhur Bhandarkar wraps up 'India Lockdown' shoot

Left Menu

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has finished shooting for his next movie India Lockdown.Actors Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi and Aahana Kumra play pivotal roles in the film.India Lockdown focuses on the impact of the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown on people across the country.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 12:11 IST
''India Lockdown'' focuses on the impact of the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown on people across the country. The film went on floors on January 23 and was shot in Mumbai and Pune. ''We have finished shooting for the film. With such amazing actors by my side, it has been a memorable experience. The post-production will start soon,'' the 52-year-old director said in a statement.

The project is backed by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion pictures. Producer Pranav Jain hailed the team for wrapping the shoot smoothly in a start-to-finish schedule. ''India Lockdown'' also stars Zarin Shihab, Ayeesha Aiman, Hrishita Bhatt, Sadanand Verma, and Satvik Bhatia.

The movie marks Bhandarkar's first directorial venture since 2017's political thriller ''Indu Sarkar''. He has previously directed critically-acclaimed titles like ''Chandni Bar'', ''Page 3'', ''Traffic Signal'' and ''Fashion''.

