Left Menu

Boxing HOF celebrates Ali-Frazier every day

Ed Brophy celebrates it every day. The world's most famous boxing ring, the one in New York City Madison Square Garden where the Fight of the Century was staged 50 years ago Monday, is the centerpiece of the Boxing Hall of Fame in upstate New York where it's on permanent display. It's been a treasured piece here, said Brophy, executive director of the Hall of Fame.

PTI | Canastota | Updated: 08-03-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 14:34 IST
Boxing HOF celebrates Ali-Frazier every day
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

Boxing fans everywhere are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first fight between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. Ed Brophy celebrates it every day.

The world's most famous boxing ring, the one in New York City's Madison Square Garden where the Fight of the Century was staged 50 years ago Monday, is the centerpiece of the Boxing Hall of Fame in upstate New York where it's on permanent display.

''It's been a treasured piece here,'' said Brophy, executive director of the Hall of Fame. ''All of the champions who fought in the ring, when they come back for Hall of Fame weekend they go into the ring.'' On March 8, 1971, the first Ali-Frazier fight proved one for the ages, with Frazier scoring a unanimous decision in a bout that left both fighters battered and bruised.

''Ali-Frazier remains the most-talked-about boxing match ever and one of the most popular sporting events of all time,'' said Brophy, who remembers listening to the fight on the radio in his bedroom. ''The significance of the bout cannot be overstated, and it remains the fight that all other fights are measured against,'' Brophy said the ring was initially installed in the first Madison Square Garden in 1922. It was replaced in 2007 and the Hall of Fame took possession, and when the ring was transported north to a new home it was treated like royalty. Brophy decided to have the truck driver make a lap along the parade route used each summer to honor new Hall of Fame inductees.

''When that truck was coming up I felt that ring deserved to go down that parade route, even if there wasn't a crowd,'' Brophy said. ''That ring is a Hall of Fame ring. It was a very emotional feeling.

''The fading of the fight may go someday as years go by, but the ring will always tell its story.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NSFAS clarifies fake news on receiving R350 grant funding

The CEO of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme NSFAS, Andile Nongogo, has clarified incorrect information posted on Twitter, stating that those who are currently receiving the R350 grant do not qualify for NSFAS funding.NSFAS would li...

#IWantMyPinkBelt - a movement to unite the country for a safer tomorrow

Pink Belt Mission, a non-profit organization, is seeking the support of Indian citizens to sign a petition and make a plea to the government to help make the concept of a womens safety device into reality. The Pink Belt- is an idea of an as...

IPM India inches closer to its target of 40% representation of each gender in management roles by 2022

NEW DELHI, March 8, 2021 PRNewswire -- IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Ltd IPM India, a country affiliate of Philip Morris International, Inc. PMI, has announced that they have reached 33 representation of women in workforce by 2020, cl...

Women's Day: Prez, PM, Union ministers laud women for their roles in various fields

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and leaders of political parties conveyed their wishes on Monday on the occasion of International Womens Day, extolling the role of nari shakti in various fiel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021