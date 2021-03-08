Left Menu

Maha Cong MLA seeks change in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' film title

Maharashtra Congress MLA Amin Patel on Monday demanded that the title of Sanjay Leela Bhansalis upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi be changed, claiming it maligns the name of Kathiawad city.The film features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura, Mumbais red-light area, during the 1960s.Speaking in the state Assembly, Patel, who represents theMumbadevi constituency in south Mumbai, said the Kamathipura area has undergone changes.It is not the same like it was in 1950s.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 14:48 IST
Maha Cong MLA seeks change in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' film title

Maharashtra Congress MLA Amin Patel on Monday demanded that the title of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'' be changed, claiming it maligns the name of Kathiawad city.

The film features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura, Mumbai's red-light area, during the 1960s.

Speaking in the state Assembly, Patel, who represents theMumbadevi constituency in south Mumbai, said the Kamathipura area has undergone changes.

''It is not the same like it was in 1950s. Women there are excelling in different professions. The film's title also maligns the name of Kathiawad city. The name of the film should be changed,'' said the MLA, whose party is an ally of the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

Patel urged the state government to intervene into the matter.

The film, which will open in theatres countrywide on July 30, has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book ''Mafia Queens of Mumbai''.

Bhansali is co-producing the film with producer Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NSFAS clarifies fake news on receiving R350 grant funding

The CEO of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme NSFAS, Andile Nongogo, has clarified incorrect information posted on Twitter, stating that those who are currently receiving the R350 grant do not qualify for NSFAS funding.NSFAS would li...

#IWantMyPinkBelt - a movement to unite the country for a safer tomorrow

Pink Belt Mission, a non-profit organization, is seeking the support of Indian citizens to sign a petition and make a plea to the government to help make the concept of a womens safety device into reality. The Pink Belt- is an idea of an as...

IPM India inches closer to its target of 40% representation of each gender in management roles by 2022

NEW DELHI, March 8, 2021 PRNewswire -- IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Ltd IPM India, a country affiliate of Philip Morris International, Inc. PMI, has announced that they have reached 33 representation of women in workforce by 2020, cl...

Women's Day: Prez, PM, Union ministers laud women for their roles in various fields

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and leaders of political parties conveyed their wishes on Monday on the occasion of International Womens Day, extolling the role of nari shakti in various fiel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021