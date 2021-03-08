Himachal Police holds all-women parade at historic Ridge in Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Monday held an all-women parade at the historic Ridge in Shimla, an example Governor Bandaru Dattareya said other states should follow to increase their strength in the force.

Policewomen also performed a motorbike stunt and combat drill at the event held to mark International Women’s Day. The Governor on the occasion said the state police is the first force in the country to hold an all-women parade and opined that other states should hold such events to increase the strength of women in the force. The governor also released a souvenir, “Veerangna”, and honoured several former and current policeowmen. Adressing the gathering, Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said not even a single crèche exists for policewomen's children while they are on duty despite their significant strength in the force. A number of policewomen perform traffic duties but they face inconvenience due to a lack of toilet facilities nearby.

“As the head of the force, I will try to address such gender issues,” he added. On this occasion, the Kullu women police station was adjudged as the best among such 11 police stations in the state. Dharamshala DIG Sumedha Dwevedi, who led a team for making the function a success, said three women had joined the state police on compassionate grounds in 1973 followed by the recruitment of the first regular batch of 28 policewomen in 1975.

Currently, over 2,300 women are part of the state police, she added.

