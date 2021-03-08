Left Menu

Jill Biden helps honor women from 15 countries for courage

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:10 IST
Jill Biden helps honor women from 15 countries for courage

First lady Jill Biden says nearly two dozen women the State Department is honoring for their courage made an “intentional decision” to persist and demand justice despite their fear.

The 21 women being recognized Monday with the department's International Women of Courage Award include seven from Afghanistan who are receiving posthumous honors. The first lady says that the women's stories make it easy to think of them as “mythical heroes or angels among us” but that they're also humans who want to enjoy life's simple pleasures. “Some of?these women have spent their lives fighting for their cause. Others are just starting out on a journey they didn't ask for,” Biden says in remarks prepared for the ceremony, which were obtained by The Associated Press.

“Some were called to service, and some couldn't escape it,” Biden says. “They are fighting for their own lives and for their children. They?want to right the wrongs of our past, to?build a brighter future for everyone. They?aren't?immune to fear. No one is.” Biden says that in the course of ordinary?lives, each of the women made “an extraordinary?choice.” “You see, courage isn't really found,” Biden says. ''It doesn't conjure away our doubts. It's an intentional decision made.” The ceremony is being held virtually and not at the State Department because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 14 living awardees are from Belarus, Cameroon, China, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guatemala, Iran, Myanmar, Nepal, Somalia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Venezuela. “These women?made an extraordinary choice, to persist, to demand justice, to believe that, despite the obstacles and fear they faced, there is a future worth fighting for,'' Biden says.

Monday is International Women's Day. Touching on the past year, the first lady says the pandemic shows “how the things that connect us — our love for family and friends, our hope that we will be together soon — transcend language and distance.” She says that diplomacy, “at its best, is a recognition of this connection” and that the United States, under President Joe Biden's leadership, will support women around the world.

“We will make the choice to lead, to be bold and to lift up the women and girls everywhere who light our way,” Biden says in her prepared remarks. “For 15 years, we have honored women around the world who have made the extraordinary choice to fight for something bigger than themselves.” “Today, we recommit to being worthy of that courage, to understanding that our lives are tied together in immeasurable and powerful ways and to choosing, every day, to honor that connection,” she says. “We will stand with you as we build a brighter future for us all.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BBB to select MD, DMDs of proposed development financial institution

The Banks Board Bureau BBB may be entrusted with the job to select managing director MD and deputy managing directors DMDs of a proposed Rs 1-lakh crore development financial institution DFI being set up to accelerated infrastructure financ...

U.S. embassy condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi oil heartland

The United States mission in Saudi Arabia condemned drone and missile attacks launched by Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Saudi Arabia on Sunday, including at a facility vital to petroleum exports.The mission, in an Arabic-language p...

Thailand in a green rush as government pushes cannabis as cash crop

Thais flocked to a cannabis exhibition as interest and demand in the plant surges after the government unlocked hemp use in food and cosmetics in the latest move to promote a new cash crop.The government held a convention in Buriram provinc...

English children head back to school after two months of home learning

Millions of English children and teenagers headed back to school on Monday for the first time in two months, having endured their second extended stretch of home learning because of a strict national lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021