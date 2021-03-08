Left Menu

'Saina' trailer: Parineeti Chopra gets into the skin of Saina Nehwal

Parineeti Chopra in the trailer of 'Saina' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Keeping up with the spirit of International Women's Day, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra dropped the highly-anticipated trailer of her upcoming sports-biopic 'Saina', in which plays the role of ace badminton champion Saina Nehwal. After several teases, the 32-year-old actor on Monday finally unveiled the forthcoming movie's trailer on her Instagram handle, along with the caption, "This women's day, proud to present to you - SAINA."

The nearly two-minute-long trailer of 'Saina' shows how a girl from a small village in Haryana dreams about becoming the world's no 1 badminton player, and how her parents help her out in fulfilling her dream. The trailer then shifts its focus on highlighting the hardships and obstacles that the ace badminton player faces, before getting back into the game with full force and proving herself to be an outstanding player. It took several stepping stones for Parineeti to get into playing the titular role in Saina Nehwal's biopic. But, looking at the film's trailer, audiences would be glad that she came on board. The actor seems to have nailed Saina's look in the trailer, from the player's stance and body language on the badminton court to her bond with her parents.

Written and directed by Amole Gupte, 'Saina' is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jayraj, and Rajesh Shah. The movie will hit the theatres on March 26. (ANI)

