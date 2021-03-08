Left Menu

'Saina' was about to be shelved four times: Amole Gupte

Gupte said he was attached to Saina the moment producer Sujay Jairaj approached him after buying rights to Nehwals life for a screen adaptation in 2015.The story of Nehwals rise as a girl from a middle class family in Haryana to becoming the World No 1 badminton player was fascinating, the director added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:50 IST
'Saina' was about to be shelved four times: Amole Gupte

Filmmaker Amole Gupte on Monday said he is relieved that his upcoming ambitious project ''Saina'', a biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, is ready for a theatrical release after almost getting shelved multiple times in the past. The project was first announced in 2017, with actor Shraddha Kapoor attached to play the titular role. While the preparations were on in full swing, ''Saina'' hit a roadblock when Kapoor bowed out of the project. In 2019, actor Parineeti Chopra came on board to play the part. During the trailer launch of ''Saina'', Gupte acknowledged the support of producer Bhushan Kumar, who held on to the film even when it was heading to be put on the back burner. ''I cannot forget the solid, rock like support of Bhushan Kumar. The film was about to be shelved four times. He would ask me, 'Don't we have to (make the film)? I'm here.' ''That's the strength of the man who stood behind me. Otherwise we wouldn't have reached this (stage) today,'' the director told reporters here. At the trailer launch, also attended by Chopra, when Gupte was asked the reason behind Kapoor's departure from the film, the director said he cannot talk much as he has recently recovered from COVID-19. ''What did you say? I couldn't hear. I can't answer this question, I am shivering,'' he quipped and asked to move on to the next question. The film marks Gupte's return to direction, four years after his last feature ''Sniff''. The director has previously helmed acclaimed films like the sports-drama ''Hawa Hawai'' (2014) and the 2011 hit ''Stanley Ka Dabba''. Gupte said he was attached to ''Saina'' the moment producer Sujay Jairaj approached him after buying rights to Nehwal's life for a screen adaptation in 2015.

The story of Nehwal's rise as a girl from a middle class family in Haryana to becoming the World No 1 badminton player was fascinating, the director added. ''Imagine the quantity of emotion in a life story where a simple lower middle class mother and father from Haryana bring up a girl who becomes World No 1. It had a lot of emotions,'' Gupte said.

He said the family's emotional journey struck a chord with him, something he has attempted to chronicle in the film. ''If there's harmony in a family, the ups and downs of emotions can be recorded, observed, put on paper like a poet, a playwright, lyricist or a filmmaker. ''I never marketed my life. I am not making a product but films, which are my passion...'' he added. ''Saina'' is scheduled to be released on March 26. The film also stars Meghna Malik and Manav Kaul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Focal point of all Delhi govt policies has been to benefit women: CM Kejriwal

The focal point of all the schemes and policies of the Delhi government has been to benefit ordinary women, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.He was speaking at an award programme organised by the Delhi Commission for Women DCW ...

No additional tax, goshala in each dist, Rs 1500 Cr for development of minorities in Karnataka budget

Imposing no additional tax burden, setting up goshala in every district, Rs 1,500 crore for the development of Minorities, and a big thrust for Bengaluru development were some key elements of the budget 2021-22 presented by Chief Minister B...

Opportunities come but we will see where it goes, Ganguly keeps it open-ended on joining politics

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly kept his cards close to his chest amid mounting speculation that he might take the political plunge ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, saying he will see where it goes amid the opportunities coming hi...

Sattva Nation celebrated Women's Day by organizing holistic wellness award function: "Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2021"

New Delhi India, March 8 ANINewsVoir Today Sattva Nation - Indias biggest wellness festival for women, organizes Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2021 to appreciate the work done by women in 8 dimensions of wellness. Sattva Nation awarded 25 m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021