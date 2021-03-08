Left Menu

Nimrat Kaur begins filming 'Dasvi'

Actor Nimrat Kaur on Monday started shooting for her next film, Dasvi.The 38-year-old actor, known for movies like The Lunchbox and Airlift, shared her photo from the sets of the social comedy being directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota.Bimla Devis first day in Dasvi.

Nimrat Kaur begins filming 'Dasvi'

Actor Nimrat Kaur on Monday started shooting for her next film, ''Dasvi''.

The 38-year-old actor, known for movies like ''The Lunchbox'' and ''Airlift'', shared her photo from the sets of the social comedy being directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota.

''Bimla Devi's first day in #Dasvi. #HappyWomensDay,'' Kaur wrote in Hindi as she posted her picture as the character in the film on the occasion of International Women's Day. ''Dasvi'' is a social comedy and also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam.

Ritesh Shah, known for ''Pink'' and ''Batla House'', has penned the script of the film.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav, ''Dasvi'' went on floors last month.

The film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films.

