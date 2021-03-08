FACTBOX-Reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan's TV interview with Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan late on Sunday gave their first major TV interview since stepping back from the British royal family a year ago. Following is a selection of reactions, including on social and mainstream media:

BUCKINGHAM PALACE Not expected to give an immediate response to the interview.

SPOKESMAN FOR BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON "Obviously it is a matter for the palace," the spokesman said when asked about Meghan's comments that someone in the royal family raised concerns about how dark the couple's son's skin might be. "You've got what the prime minister said previously about there being no place whatsoever for racism in this country, he's said that on a number of occasions."

The spokesman said Johnson had not watched the interview. REPUBLIC, CAMPAIGN GROUP FOR ABOLITION OF THE MONARCHY

"The monarchy has just been hit by its worst crisis since the abdication in 1936. Whether for the sake of Britain or for the sake of the younger royals this rotten institution needs to go." SERENA WILLIAMS, U.S. TENNIS PLAYER

"Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example - with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced." AMANDA GORMAN, POET

"Meghan was the Crown's greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era. They didn't just maltreat her light - they missed out on it." BILLIE JEAN KING, FORMER U.S. TENNIS CHAMPION

"Among the revelations from the Meghan and Harry interview is Meghan's struggle with mental health. Her honesty will hopefully lead to more acceptance and more help for those who need it." FORMER 'STAR TREK' ACTOR GEORGE TAKEI

"Maybe they should just make Oprah queen and call it a day." BRITISH BROADCASTER PIERS MORGAN

"This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle - but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful." ROYAL CONTRIBUTOR TINA BROWN ON CBS

Calls the interview "kryptonite. This is a hand grenade," adding: "The echoes of Diana in this whole situation are extraordinary." MICHELLE TAUBER, PEOPLE MAGAZINE

"It's really sort of seismic to hear a member of the royal family say that she herself felt that much in crisis." DAILY MAIL, UK, FRONT PAGE HEADLINE

"Meghan accuses Palace of racism" DAILY MIRROR, UK, FRONT PAGE HEADLINE

"They asked how dark Archie's skin would be" GREG KELLY, NEWSMAX TV HOST

"I'm not buying it. NOT BUYING IT. Meghan wanted it all. MONEY GRABBING ROYALS, you Nailed it OPRAH!" BERNICE KING, YOUNGEST CHILD OF THE LATE U.S. CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

"Royalty is not a shield from the devastation and despair of racism." DAN WOOTTON, FORMER CORRESPONDENT OF BRITAIN'S SUN NEWSPAPER

"Make no mistake, Meghan has just declared war on the Royal Family, telling Oprah: "They were willing to lie to protect other members of the family." SAEED JONES, U.S. AUTHOR

"WHEW, they almost killed this woman. I'm so glad Meghan and Harry got that baby and got the hell out of there." ANA NAVARRO-CARDENAS, GUEST CO-HOST OF TALK SHOW 'THE VIEW'

"OOF. There hasn't been this much English tea spilled in America since the Boston Tea Party." ABBY D. PHILIP. CNN POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT

"This is heartbreaking." NINA PARKER, E! NEWS CORRESPONDENT

"You know why Black women believe Meghan? Because we know exactly what micro aggressions look like. And how they slowly drive you insane." BRITTANY PACKNETT CUNNINGHAM, U.S. BLACK ACTIVIST AND PODCAST HOST

"The difference in treatment between Meghan and Kate is one of the clearest examples of the misogynoir at play & is a reminder that if they can do that to a Duchess, it's happening to Black women *everyday*."

