Left Menu

Once upon a time in Versailles: Dior conjures up edgy fashion fairytale

Christian Dior gave Little Red Riding an edgy makeover for its latest collection on Monday, as it filled the runway with hooded capes and recreated a moonlit scene under the glinting chandeliers of the Versailles palace's Hall of Mirrors. With restrictions on travel and gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LVMH-owned Dior skipped its traditional catwalk show for an online version filmed in the chateau outside Paris and called "Disturbing Beauty".

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:26 IST
Once upon a time in Versailles: Dior conjures up edgy fashion fairytale

Christian Dior gave Little Red Riding an edgy makeover for its latest collection on Monday, as it filled the runway with hooded capes and recreated a moonlit scene under the glinting chandeliers of the Versailles palace's Hall of Mirrors.

With restrictions on travel and gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LVMH-owned Dior skipped its traditional catwalk show for an online version filmed in the chateau outside Paris and called "Disturbing Beauty". The camera followed dancers performing at night in the mist-filled grounds, before zooming in on the looks paraded by models in the 17th century palace, as they strutted in and out of the shadows.

In Dior's dark fairy tale, which featured black leather dresses with puff sleeves, princess-style tulle gowns and velvet coats among the winter styles, gone are the damsels in distress waiting to be rescued. "I am not obsessed with the idea of a princess. Each woman wants to play (a) different character, with different clothes, to be one moment a soldier, then a princess," designer Maria Grazia Chiuri said in a interview.

Chiuri - who has sought to stamp an overt feminist stance on her designs - said she had wanted to rethink the reading of tales as coming of age stories. "These women are not waiting for a prince but more going the world to realise themselves," she said. "I think women are better when they build their life with their own hands and not to wait on someone to help them."

Nods to the past in the collection ranged from the leopard print the brand's founder Christian Dior introduced in 1947, to a vivid red colour he used to give a look a kick and the iconic cannage motif on quilted jackets. Other looks included trousers with golden thread paired with a short jacket in shearling, pinafore dresses in broderie anglaise and aviator looks.

Dior virtually ushered viewers into Versailles' most famous room at a time when France's cultural institutions remain closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. Versailles' finances have suffered as ticket sales tumble. In the sumptuous hall, the brand added mirrors covered in wax and prickly spines, designed by Italian artist Silvia Giambrone and adding to the edgy atmosphere.

Paris Fashion Week runs until March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JEE Mains results announced, 6 candidates score perfect 100

Six candidates scored perfect 100 in engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains, results of which were announced on Monday, according to officials of the National Testing Agency.The perfect scorers are Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das from Del...

Women farmers take centre stage at protest sites

Endless rows of women clothed in bright yellow and green colours, representing the hues of harvest, sat attentively under a collage of coloured canopies at Delhi borders on Monday.Passionate speeches by fellow women farmers captured the att...

UK's Johnson says he admires the Queen, declines to comment on accusations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he had the highest admiration for Queen Elizabeth but declined to comment directly on the accusations of racism made by Meghan Markle against the royal family.Ive always had the highest ad...

New York City public high school students to return to classroom on March 22 -mayor

Public high schools in New York City will welcome students back for in-person instruction on March 22, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday, the latest step by the United States largest school system to open classrooms shuttered due to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021