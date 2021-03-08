Left Menu

Women's Day: Civil rights groups call for gender equality, violence-free life in post-pandemic world

International Womens Day is a rallying force for individuals, organisations, movements, and groups to come together to ensure generation equality, she added.Aparajita Gogoi, WRAI, national coordinator and executive director, Centre for Catalyzing Change COVID-19 Pandemic, highlighted the many ways in which women leaders at grassroots level have been at the forefront of relief and rebuilding activities.This International Womens Day, we need to renew pledge to invest in womens leadership building as a way of redoubling recovery efforts in a post-pandemic world, she said.International Womens Day is celebrated on March 8 around the world.PTI UZM SRY

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:34 IST
Women's Day: Civil rights groups call for gender equality, violence-free life in post-pandemic world

On International Women's Day, civil rights organisations called for gender equality, violence-free life and renewed pledge to invest in women's leadership building in the post-pandemic world.

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi noted that it will be Women's Day in its true sense when “no daughter of India will feel insecure to go out alone at any time, when the 6-year-old daughter of the poorest mother in a backward village will dream like my 6-year-old grandson and move shoulder to shoulder with him''.

Amitabh Behar, CEO, Oxfam India stressed on the need to stand in solidarity with women's struggles for their rights, dignity, status as workers, farmers, owners of property, as deserving of equal wages and above all a violence-free life.

''If you open newspapers or look at popular conversations, women are either made out to be goddesses or marketed as consumerist products. We need to get back to the roots of why we celebrate women's day,” he told PTI.

Oxfam India has also dedicated their annual Trailwalker Challenge to women who were the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic last year and are still struggling to recover from job loss, violence, health-related challenges and gender-based discrimination.

The theme of this year's Oxfam Trailwalker Virtual Challenge is #WalkForHer.

Poonam Muttreja, executive director, Population Foundation of India (PFI) said the International Women's Day this year celebrates the leadership of women and girls in shaping more equitable futures as the pandemic recedes.

''International Women's Day (IWD) belongs to all groups and all women everywhere. It honours the story of women's struggles for equality around the world and is symbolic of our collective efforts to ensure human rights and social justice for women,'' she said.

''When women and girls lead, we see change. Women have been at the forefront of the COVID-19 response across the world, and young women are at the helm of online and on ground movements for social justice, climate change, gender equality and human rights. International Women's Day is a rallying force for individuals, organisations, movements, and groups to come together to ensure 'generation equality','' she added.

Aparajita Gogoi, WRAI, national coordinator and executive director, Centre for Catalyzing Change: COVID-19 Pandemic, highlighted the many ways in which women leaders at grassroots level have been at the forefront of relief and rebuilding activities.

''This International Women's Day, we need to renew pledge to invest in women's leadership building as a way of redoubling recovery efforts in a post-pandemic world,'' she said.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 around the world.

PTI UZM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-UEFA suspends Romanian official involved in PSG-Basaksehir player walk-off

UEFA on Monday suspended Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu until the end of the season over his involvement in the sending off of Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo which sparked a player walk-off in the Champions Lea...

Now, AIADMK announces Rs 1,500 payout to women family heads

The AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday assured an assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to women family heads, in an announcement that bettered the DMKs poll promise of Rs 1,000 made a day ago, with the ruling party claiming it was not a copycat mea...

Justice delivery system should not be used as tool to fulfil personal vendetta: SC

Justice delivery system should not be used as a tool to fulfil personal vendetta and curtailing frivolous litigations is a crucial step towards a more effective justice system which is plagued with backlogs with 70 per cent pendency in subo...

JEE Mains results announced, 6 candidates score perfect 100

Six candidates scored perfect 100 in engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains, results of which were announced on Monday, according to officials of the National Testing Agency.The perfect scorers are Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das from Del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021