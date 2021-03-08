Life as a member of the royal family affected mental health: Meghan Markle tells Oprah

In an interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle said that her life as a member of the royal family had affected her mental health and she had thoughts of self-harm but her senior aides declined to help. According to People Magazine, the 39-year-old disclosed that she had thoughts of self-harm while being a part of the royal family.

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle said, "I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it then I would do it," she said. She continued, "I just didn't want to be alive anymore! That was clear and real and frightening and constant thought."

She also reminisced about how her husband Prince Harry cradled her and they went to the institution to seek help, but the senior aides refused to do so. "I told them that I have never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere. I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution," she told.

Meghan also recalled a January 2019 outing to see a performance at Royal Albert Hall after she had opened up to Prince Harry about her thoughts. "I remember him saying, 'I don't think you can go,' and I said, 'I can't be left alone,' " she added. People Magazine also reported that the Duchess of Sussex also revealed that every time the theater's lights went down, she was "weeping".

"And that's I think so important for people to remember is you have no idea what's going on for someone behind closed doors. Even the people that smile and shine the brightest lights, you need to have compassion for what it actually potentially going on," she said. The interview also revealed that the soon-to-be-mom was "ashamed" of admitting her situation to Harry because, "because I wanted to be strong and not put more pressure on him".

"It takes so much courage to admit that you need help," she told. (ANI)

