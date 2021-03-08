Left Menu

Man asks Pune top cop for love help, gets 'no means no' lesson

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:14 IST
A person who requested the Pune police commissioner to ''do something'' to convince his friend to accept his love proposal got a ''no means no'' lesson from the top cop during a Twitter interaction on Monday.

Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta was taking questions from citizens as part of the LetsTalkCPPuneCity initiative.

''Unfortunately, without her consent, we cant be of any help. Nor should you do anything against her will. And if she does agree someday, you have our best wishes and blessings.

#ANomeansNo,'' Gupta tweeted in response to the user's request for ''help''.

Gupta also responded to citizens' questions on women's safety, use of the helmet while riding, police behaviour with public etc.

Latest News

Vijayan attacks BJP, calls Amit Shah an "embodiment of communalism"

Hitting back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday called him an embodiment of communalism and said the BJP leader was jailed for the crimes of alleged kidnapping and fake encounters, a reference...

Farmers will head for Parliament if needed: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU leader Rakesh Singh Tikait on Monday said that lakhs of farmers in their tractors wouldreach Parliament to seek repeal of the three new farm laws if needed.Tikait, one of the prominent leaders of farmer unions whic...

55 candidates file papers for Assam Assembly election

Altogether 55 candidates have filed their papers on Monday the penultimate day of filing of nominations for the 47 Assam assembly seats going to polls in the first phase on March 27, according to a release issued by the office of the state ...

Yellen says COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income, jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an extremely unfair impact on the income and economic opportunities of women, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, calling for long-term steps to improve labor market conditions for women. Yelle...
