'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar': New trailer to unveil fresh insights into crazy adventures of characters

Known for pushing quirky content in Indian cinema, filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee is all set to release a new trailer of his upcoming movie 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' (SAPF) tomorrow that will unveil more insights into the crime thriller.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:15 IST
'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' official poster. Image Credit: ANI

Known for pushing quirky content in Indian cinema, filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee is all set to release a new trailer of his upcoming movie 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' (SAPF) tomorrow that will unveil more insights into the crime thriller. The nail-biting thriller features the 'Ishaqzaade' duo of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. While Kapoor plays an undercover cop in the film, Chopra will be essaying the role of a corporate employee who is absconding.

The first trailer of the flick was released in March, last year. Now, with a new trailer release tomorrow the director of the film is gearing up to tease the audience with more glimpses into the raw and real-world of the crime thriller. Dibakar said, "SAPF has taken so long to come to the screen that it has become my other Khosla. Audiences and filmmakers all over the world have had an eventful past year. It's only when something is taken away from us do we realise the true value of it."

He added that he wanted 'SAPF' to be a film that couples, families, gangs of friends would watch in the theatres and then go out for dinner to argue about it. "Now, that we will be one of the first films to open theatrically I'm waiting to watch if that happens (with masks on!) or the audience passes the genre-bending and independent-minded to go for the summer blockbusters that are waiting for us to be the cannon fodder and then come in and wave their victory flags!," he continued.

'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' was supposed to release last year. Due to the COVID-19 induced pandemic, Dibakar is hoping that the film will entertain audiences as they return to normalcy after living a year in isolation. He said, "We are the only film in history perhaps to run a trailer for a year before the release! But there's a second trailer for those who want fresh insights into the crazy adventures of Sandy and Pinky".

"And I still want couples, families and friends fighting about who's film it was - Sandy aur Pinky - with masks on - at a theatre next door. I want all of us to be safe, be entertained and reclaim a bit of our lost lives - like Sandy and Pinky in the film," he added. The upcoming film will see Arjun play the role of a Haryanvi cop quirkily named Pinky, while Parineeti will essay the role of an ambitious girl from the corporate world named Sandeep, whose lives suddenly intertwine.

Dibakar is presenting Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in an all-new avatar and today revealed a massive secret that Arjun's character is called Pinky and Parineeti's Sandeep! Audiences have so far definitely thought otherwise and this reveal sets the tone for the trailer and the film which will see numerous and totally unexpected edge-of-the-seat twists. Produced by Dibakar Banerjee Productions, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will be released worldwide by Yash Raj Films. (ANI)

