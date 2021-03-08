Left Menu

More than 17 million Americans watched Oprah TV interview with Prince Harry and Meghan

More than 17 million Americans watched Oprah Winfrey's television bombshell interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, according to preliminary data cited by Variety and the Hollywood Reporter on Monday. The numbers are expected to rise when broadcaster CBS releases final official data later on Monday. Meghan and Harry's tell-all interview with Winfrey dominated the conversation on social media, morning television shows and newspaper front pages on Monday in Britain and abroad.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:21 IST
More than 17 million Americans watched Oprah TV interview with Prince Harry and Meghan
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

More than 17 million Americans watched Oprah Winfrey's television bombshell interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, according to preliminary data cited by Variety and the Hollywood Reporter on Monday.

The numbers are expected to rise when broadcaster CBS releases final official data later on Monday. Sunday's two-hour interview was the first given by the couple since they stepped back from the British royal family a year ago. Meghan spoke of feeling suicidal, and accused the royal family of racism, while Harry said his father, Prince Charles, had let him down.

While a ratings success for CBS, the preliminary 17.1 million audience was well below that of last year's Oscars telecast at 23.6 million - one of the biggest celebrity events on U.S. television. Meghan and Harry's tell-all interview with Winfrey dominated the conversation on social media, morning television shows and newspaper front pages on Monday in Britain and abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vijayan attacks BJP, calls Amit Shah an "embodiment of communalism"

Hitting back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday called him an embodiment of communalism and said the BJP leader was jailed for the crimes of alleged kidnapping and fake encounters, a reference...

Farmers will head for Parliament if needed: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU leader Rakesh Singh Tikait on Monday said that lakhs of farmers in their tractors wouldreach Parliament to seek repeal of the three new farm laws if needed.Tikait, one of the prominent leaders of farmer unions whic...

55 candidates file papers for Assam Assembly election

Altogether 55 candidates have filed their papers on Monday the penultimate day of filing of nominations for the 47 Assam assembly seats going to polls in the first phase on March 27, according to a release issued by the office of the state ...

Yellen says COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income, jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an extremely unfair impact on the income and economic opportunities of women, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, calling for long-term steps to improve labor market conditions for women. Yelle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021