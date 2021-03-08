Left Menu

Estimated 17.1 million watched royals interview

PTI | Montecito | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 23:46 IST
Estimated 17.1 million watched royals interview

Oprah Winfrey's explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan reached an estimated 17.1 million viewers in the United States on Sunday.

That's according to preliminary numbers from the Nielsen company. Winfrey guided the two as they discussed racism and dysfunction inside the royal family in a two-hour special on CBS.

CBS gave the interview a good time slot, following the popular newsmagazine “60 Minutes.” In an era when many people are making their own TV schedules, reaching that kind of live audiences is unusual now unless it's a big sporting event.

Nielsen said it had the largest audience for any prime-time entertainment special so far this television season.

In the interview, Meghan said she considered suicide, while Harry said he and his family were “trapped” in an oppressive institution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack gets new Commissioner of Police

The Odisha government on Monday appointed seinor IPS officer Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi as the new Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar- Cuttack.A notification issued by the Home Department said that Priyadarshi, a 1995 batch IPS officer, w...

Facebook calls on Albanian parties to be transparent in ads

Facebook said Monday that Albanian political parties should be transparent on how they finance their political advertising on its pages before next months election.A statement from Facebook said that starting Thursday all electoral and poli...

Yellen says women face many obstacles in economics careers

Janet Yellen, the first woman to head the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury Department, says women seeking to pursue careers in economics face a number of obstacles from the way beginning economics courses are taught to overly aggressive ...

IMF praises progress in Sudan, calls for further economic reform

The International Monetary Fund IMF managing director approved on Monday the first review of Sudans Staff-Monitored Program SMP but called for reform of a customs exchange rate and more transparency over state-owned enterprises.The Sudanese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021