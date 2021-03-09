Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Prince Harry, Meghan interview brings bumper U.S. TV audience; Malala partners with Apple to produce dramas, comedies, documentaries and more

Malala, 23, and her new production company Extracurricular join Apple TV+'s growing roster of content creators including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Will Smith, Octavia Spencer and Jennifer Aniston, the iPhone maker said in a blog post https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2021/03/apple-tv-plus-announces-programming-partnership-with-nobel-laureate-malala-yousafzai/#:~:text=March%208%2C%202021-,Apple%20TV%2B%20announces%20programming%20partnership%20with%20Nobel%20laureate%20Malala%20Yousafzai,children 's%20series%20on%20Apple%20TV%2B.&text=At%20age%2016%2C%20Malala %20published,%2C%20%E2%80%9CI%20Am%20Malala.%E2%80%9D on its website on International Women's Day. Hurtful and upsetting - some Britons empathize with Meghan over racism Out of the blizzard of media coverage of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's TV interview, the thing that stood out for young Londoner Binta Barr was that their son's skin colour had been discussed within the royal family before his birth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 02:31 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Prince Harry, Meghan interview brings bumper U.S. TV audience; Malala partners with Apple to produce dramas, comedies, documentaries and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Meghan accuses UK royals of racism, says 'didn't want to be alive'

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide, in a tell-all television interview that will send shockwaves through the monarchy. The 39-year-old, whose mother is Black and father is white, said she had been naive before she married into royalty in 2018, but that she ended up having suicidal thoughts and considering self harm after pleading for help but getting none.

Malala partners with Apple to produce dramas, comedies, documentaries

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is expanding her partnership with Apple Inc to produce dramas, children's series, animation and documentaries that will air on the tech giant's streaming service, the two said on Monday. Malala, 23, and her new production company Extracurricular join Apple TV+'s growing roster of content creators including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Will Smith, Octavia Spencer and Jennifer Aniston, the iPhone maker said in a blog post https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2021/03/apple-tv-plus-announces-programming-partnership-with-nobel-laureate-malala-yousafzai/#:~:text=March%208%2C%202021-,Apple%20TV%2B%20announces%20programming%20partnership%20with%20Nobel%20laureate%20Malala%20Yousafzai,children 's%20series%20on%20Apple%20TV%2B.&text=At%20age%2016%2C%20Malala %20published,%2C%20%E2%80%9CI%20Am%20Malala.%E2%80%9D on its website on International Women's Day. Hurtful and upsetting - some Britons empathize with Meghan over racism

Out of the blizzard of media coverage of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's TV interview, the thing that stood out for young Londoner Binta Barr was that their son's skin colour had been discussed within the royal family before his birth. Meghan, who has a Black mother and a white father, said that when she was pregnant with Archie and living as a senior royal in Britain, there had been "concerns and conversations" about how dark her son's skin might be.

Prince Harry, Meghan interview brings bumper U.S. TV audience

Some 17.1 million Americans watched Oprah Winfrey's bombshell television interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, broadcaster CBS said on Monday. CBS said Sunday's two-hour interview, in which Harry and Meghan accused the royal family of racism and of failing to protect them from negative media coverage, drew the biggest audience for any entertainment special since the Oscars telecast in February 2020, which was watched by 23.6 million viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil reports 987 new coronavirus deaths on Monday

Brazil on Monday reported 987 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 266,398 deaths, the health ministry said.The country also reported 32,321 new cases of the virus, bringing the total infected to 11,051,665, the ministry s...

Myanmar protesters defy curfew; media outlets ordered shut

Demonstrators in Myanmars biggest city came out Monday night for their first mass protests in defiance of an 8 pm curfew, seeking to show support for an estimated 200 students trapped by security forces in a small area of one neighbourhood....

One in three travel destinations still fully closed to international tourists: UN agency

Among the destinations now off limits, more than half of them have been inaccessible to overseas travelers since 27 April last year.UNWTO 9th travel restrictions report is out 32 destinations are completely closed for intl tourism 34 de...

Biden grants temporary protected status to Venezuelans in U.S. who fled country's turmoil

The Biden administration is granting temporary protected status to Venezuelan migrants living in the United States and is also working to coordinate international pressure against President Nicolas Maduro to hold free and fair elections, se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021