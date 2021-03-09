Left Menu

'The Queen's Gambit' to be adapted as stage musical

According to Variety, Level Forward has acquired the theatrical stage rights to the 1983 novel which also served as the basis for the Anya Taylor-Joy- led series. Taylor-Joy also won the award for best actress in a mini-series or television film.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-03-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 09:55 IST
'The Queen's Gambit' to be adapted as stage musical

Following the huge success of Netflix mini-series ''The Queen's Gambit'', Walter Tevis' novel of the same name will be getting a stage musical adaptation. According to Variety, Level Forward has acquired the theatrical stage rights to the 1983 novel which also served as the basis for the Anya Taylor-Joy- led series. ''It is a privilege for Level Forward to lead the charge of bringing ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ to the stage through the beloved and enduring craft of musical theatre.

''The story is a siren call amidst our contemporary struggles for gender and racial equity, and we’re looking forward to moving the project forward,'' said Level Forward CEO Adrienne Becker and producer Julia Dunetz. The story centres on Beth Harmon, a brilliant chess player who struggles to overcome a broken past and the demons of addiction while battling her way to the top of the male-centered world of competitive chess in the 1950s and 19660s. The Netflix mini-series recently earned Golden Globes for best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television. Taylor-Joy also won the award for best actress in a mini-series or television film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, Mar 9

- India condemns one-sided false assertions in UK parliamentary debate.- Amid COVID19 pandemic, India playing rightful role as leader in vaccine development UN Women Deputy Executive Director Anita Bhatia - Stories relating to COVID-19, its...

Kolkata Fire: PM approves Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed sadness at the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident.The Prime Minist...

1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict dies

Noor Mohammad Khan, a 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts convict, has died at his residence here after a prolonged illness, a police official said.Khan, a close aide of the blasts conspiracy mastermind Tiger Memon, was sentenced to 10 years in ...

Japan's Terumo says makes syringe to draw 7 doses from Pfizer vaccine vials

Japans Terumo Corp said on Tuesday it has developed a new syringe that can get seven doses out of each vial of COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer Inc , at least one more than accessible with existing syringes.The health ministry approved the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021