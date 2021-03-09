Left Menu

Meghan accuses UK royals of racism, says 'didn't want to be alive' Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide, in a tell-all television interview that will send shockwaves through the monarchy.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Meghan accuses UK royals of racism, says 'didn't want to be alive'

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide, in a tell-all television interview that will send shockwaves through the monarchy. The 39-year-old, whose mother is Black and father is white, said she had been naive before she married into royalty in 2018, but that she ended up having suicidal thoughts and considering self harm after pleading for help but getting none. Meghan and Harry to lift lid on royal split in Oprah interview

A highly anticipated Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan airs on U.S. television later on Sunday, amid what one royal watcher called a "toxic" atmosphere between the couple and the British monarchy. Not since the late Princess Diana appeared on television to share intimate details of her failed marriage to Harry's father, Prince Charles, has an interview with members of the royal family attracted so much attention. Queen calls for Commonwealth unity before Harry and Meghan interview

Britain's Queen Elizabeth celebrated on Sunday the sense of Commonwealth unity fostered by "a time like no other", just hours before a U.S. interview with her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that could deepen divisions in the royal family. In a speech to mark Commonwealth Day, dedicated to the countries mainly from the former British empire that maintain links with Britain, the Queen welcomed the "deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy being connected to others" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott remarries MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and the former wife of Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, has remarried.

The marriage to Dan Jewett, a Seattle science teacher, was mentioned in a post on the website for the philanthropic organization The Giving Pledge, in which Jewett said he would be signing on to Scott's commitment to give away most of her wealth.

England players suffered weight loss in fourth Test against India, says Stokes

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes has revealed that he and his teammates endured sudden weight loss during the fourth and final Test against India here after a stomach illness hit the tourists before the match. England lost the four-Test ...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures slide 2% on inflation jitters

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index sank 2 on Monday as the passage of a 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package by the U.S. Senate lifted bond yields, pressuring richly valued technology stocks and sparking inflation concerns.The Senate on ...

Paresh Rawal receives COVID-19 vaccine

Veteran actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal on Tuesday said that he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a picture, flashing the victory sign at a vaccine centre.V for vacc...

Delhi budget: Rs 10 crore allocated for programmes on Baba Saheb Ambedkar during 75-week ''Deshbhakti'' celebrations, says Dy CM Sisodia.

Delhi budget Rs 10 crore allocated for programmes on Baba Saheb Ambedkar during 75-week Deshbhakti celebrations, says Dy CM Sisodia....
