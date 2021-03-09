Left Menu

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 to bring back two characters from 1996 film

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 09-03-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:20 IST
Mission: Impossible 7 will depicts the last part of Ethan Hunt's (Tom Cruise’s character) story. Image Credit: Facebook / Mission: Impossible

Director Christopher McQuarrie is bringing back the character of the former IMF director Eugene Kittridge in his upcoming sequel Mission: Impossible 7. The character was last seen in the first Mission: Impossible that released in 1996.

Henry Czerny the Canadian actor is returning to reprise the role of Eugene Kittridge in Mission: Impossible 7. The director posted an image on Instagram to provide the first look of Henry Czerny portraying Eugene Kittridge for the upcoming action spy film. Henry Czerny is sitting beside the train window, reading something.

Although Eugene Kittridge's role in Mission: Impossible 7 is undisclosed but according to Christopher McQuarrie both the sequel Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 will depict the last part of Ethan Hunt's (Tom Cruise's character) story. The black and white picture of Eugene Kittridge might be a flashback that is taking the actor back to the beginning. Watch the snapshot below.

The director said "When we went into making Fallout, I said to Tom, 'I really want to make this more of an emotional journey for [Cruise's character Ethan Hunt].'"

"Going into this, I said, 'I want to take what we learned from Fallout and apply it to every character in the movie. I want everyone to have an emotional arc. ... I just want the movie to have more feeling across the board," added McQuarrie.

Along with Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby is also returning to play Alanna Mitsopolis, a black market arms dealer also known as the White Widow and daughter of Max in Mission: Impossible 7. The character of Alanna Mitsopolis was last seen in 1996's Mission: Impossible.

The other returning Mission: Impossible 7 stars include Tom Cruise (as Ethan Hunt), Ving Rhames (Luther Stickell), Simon Pegg (Benji Dunn), Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa Faust), Angela Bassett (Erika Sloane), and Frederick Schmidt (Zola Mitsopolis), all of whom reprise their roles from the previous films. Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales, have been cast in the undisclosed roles.

The Tom Cruise movie Mission: Impossible 7 is set to release in the United States on November 19, 2021. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

