Maggie Kiley to direct pilot of live-action Powerpuff Girls' series at The CW

Warner Bros. Television will produce.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-03-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:26 IST
American network The CW has hired Maggie Kiley to helm the pilot for the live-action version of the classic Cartoon Network series ''The Powerpuff Girls''.

The new series will feature the adult versions of the three kindergarten-aged superheroes – Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles -- from the classic animated series, created by Craig McCracken.

It will follow the titular heroes as disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kiley is a regular at The CW, having directed multiple episodes of popular shows such as ''Riverdale'' and ''Katy Keene''. She has also worked on Netflix's show ''Chilling Adventures of Sabrina''. The project hails from writers and executive producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody.

Sarah Schechter and David Madden will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

