Paresh Rawal receives COVID-19 vaccine

Veteran actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal on Tuesday said that he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a picture, flashing the victory sign at a vaccine center.

''V for vaccines! Thanks to all the doctors and nurses and the front-line health care workers and the scientists. Thanks, @narendramodi,'' Rawal tweeted. His wife, actor, and life skills teacher Swaroop Rawal also recently received the first jab of the vaccine. ''Follow the leader... I got my #COVID19Vaccine did you?'' the 62-year-old actor had tweeted on March 6. Other Indian celebrities who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine include veteran actor-MP Hema Malini, Jeetendra, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, comedian Johny Lever, and actor Satish Shah.

The government, on March 1, launched the nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age -- and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities -- get vaccinated.

