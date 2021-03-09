Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self-quarantine, his actor-mother Neetu Kapoor said on Tuesday. In an Instagram post, the veteran actor said Ranbir was recovering well. Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self-quarantine, his actor-mother Neetu Kapoor said on Tuesday. In an Instagram post, the veteran actor said Ranbir was recovering well.

''Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is on medication and recovering well.

''He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions,'' she wrote.

Last month, Ranbir, 38, was shooting for his upcoming film ''Brahmastra'' along with co-star Alia Bhatt. Neetu, 62, had also tested positive for COVID-19 last year while shooting for her film ''Jug Jugg Jeeyo'' in Chandigarh.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased by over 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, taking its tally to 3,34,572, an official said.

