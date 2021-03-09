Left Menu

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to embrace parenthood once again and are gearing up to welcome a new family member. After revealing their second child's gender in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple's photographer shared a new picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:34 IST
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share new family picture after revealing second child's gender
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their son Archie Harrison (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to embrace parenthood once again and are gearing up to welcome a new family member. After revealing their second child's gender in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple's photographer shared a new picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son on Monday. Photographer Misan Harriman shared an adorable family photo from the couple's maternity shoot on Monday, hours after their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, which saw them share the news that their second child on the way is a girl.

The black-and-white shot features Meghan holding big brother-to-be Archie above her baby bump. As Archie snuggles into his mother's shoulder, a barefoot Prince Harry stands behind his wife with his arms around her. "What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women's Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H," the photographer captioned the post.

As per People magazine, Harriman, the couple's friend and longtime photographer, took their maternity photos remotely via iPad. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had announced their pregnancy news on Valentine's Day with a stunning shot of Meghan laying in the grass with her head on Harry's lap. During their Sunday interview with Oprah, Meghan waited until Harry joined the conversation to share if their second child would be a girl or a boy.

"To have a boy then a girl -- what more can you ask for?" Harry said. They also said they won't have any more children following their baby girl's arrival: "Two is it."

Prince Harry opened up about his feelings upon learning the baby is a girl, "Grateful, having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl, now we've got our family, and we've got four of us." Their second child is due this summer, the couple shared. The pregnancy news comes after they revealed Meghan suffered a miscarriage last July. "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," she wrote in a New York Times essay about her experience on November 25.

Meghan and Harry's CBS special with Oprah marked the couple's first joint interview since their royal exit, which was recently made permanent. In the interview, the duo discussed the reasons behind their decision to step back from their royal duties, which they had first announced in January 2020. 'Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special' aired on CBS on Sunday. The special was produced by Harpo Productions. Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery executive produced, along with co-executive producer Brian Piotrowicz. The special will be internationally distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Since last summer, Meghan and Harry have been living with Archie in their new home in Southern California, not far from Oprah's, near Santa Barbara. Their interview with the former talk show queen and media mogul aired a month after Harry made a rare TV appearance on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'.

Markle and Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison, in May 2019. (ANI)

