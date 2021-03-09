Left Menu

‘Kim’s Convenience’ to end with season five

Based on Chois 2011 play, the show premiered in 2016 and is produced by Ivan Fecan.Authenticity of storytelling is at the center of the success of Kims Convenience. At the end of production on Season 5, our two co-creators confirmed they were moving on to other projects.

‘Kim’s Convenience’ to end with season five
Comedy sitcom ''Kim's Convenience'' will be ending with its fifth season, the show's producers have announced.

The Canadian sitcom, which airs on Netflix in the US and other parts of the world, was renewed for a sixth season but co-creators Ins Choi and Kevin White decided to end with season five.

Based on Choi's 2011 play, the show premiered in 2016 and is produced by Ivan Fecan.

"Authenticity of storytelling is at the center of the success of 'Kim's Convenience.' At the end of production on Season 5, our two co-creators confirmed they were moving on to other projects. ''Given their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special," the producers said in a statement posted on the show's official Twitter page.

Season five of "Kim's Convenience" began airing on Canadian television network CBC on January 19. The first four seasons of the show are available on Netflix. The streaming platform is yet to announce the premiere date of the fifth and final season.

