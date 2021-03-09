Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Ranbir's mother and veteran star Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:48 IST
Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Ranbir's mother and veteran star Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news on social media. Neetu took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Ranbir while revealing the news. She wrote, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well."

The veteran actor also stated that Ranbir has been in home quarantine, as per BMC rules. She added in the caption, "He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions." On Monday evening, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor had reportedly said that while Ranbir is unwell, he was not clear about the nature of his illness.

In December last year, while shooting for 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' in Chandigarh, Neetu had tested positive for COVID-19. She had shared on Instagram, "Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep a safe distance."

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others have been infected with the virus. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in 'Sanju', the biopic of veteran actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir has two films in the pipeline 'Brahmastra', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, and 'Shamshera', co-starring Vaani Kapoor.

He is currently working on 'Animal' and an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

