Sci-fi comedy show 'OK Computer' to release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 26

Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar VIP on Tuesday announced that its upcoming sci-fi comedy series ''OK Computer'' will premiere on March 26.

The six-episode show, directed by Anand Gandhi, Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar, features an ensemble cast of Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma.

The series envisions a near future where for the first time the Homo-Sapiens meet the Robo-Sapiens.

''On a quiet, smoggy night in a quaint coastal town in North Goa, when a self-driving taxi crashes into a human pedestrian, killing him instantaneously, a vexing question presents itself to the authorities - who is to blame? Is it the CEO of the taxi company? Or the supervising programmer on the night shift? Or could it be the car itself?'' the official logline read.

Varma essays the role of cyber cell agent Hari Kundu who discovers that the accident was actually premeditated murder.

He is counter questioned by the feisty Laksmi, played by Apte, who leads a private organization for the ethical treatment of robots - PETER and firmly believes that AI is not capable of harming humans.

Gandhi, the man behind critically-acclaimed movies ''Ship of Theseus'' and ''Tumbbad'', said he hopes that the show open up the floodgates for science fiction entertainment in India.

''We are closer to 2030 than we are to 2010. OK Computer is an attempt to imagine a world of our near-future together, and laugh out loud while we are at it. The show asks one of the biggest questions of this century - if AI commits a crime, who should be culpable?'' ''It asks this question with madcap humor, zany characters and a rollercoaster epic story,'' Gandhi said in a statement. The director said ''Ok Computer'' is his first step into uncharted territories of cinema.

''It's been my privilege to offer unprecedented stories to Indian audiences - OK Computer, like my previous work, is a small step in a completely new direction,'' he said.

