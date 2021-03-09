I want to collaborate with as many new filmmakers as possible: Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, whose career-graph has shown that he gravitates towards newer story-tellers, recently revealed his reason for doing so. The 'Bala' actor, also sometimes called the 'the poster boy of content cinema', has mostly provided a sense of freshness to viewers with the choice of his scripts.

Speaking about what makes him gravitate towards newer story-tellers and directors, he said, "I have always looked to collaborate with new storytellers because they are looking to bring a fresh voice and a different vision to our cinema." He added, "First time or young film-makers are looking to make their mark in the industry and they are always coming up with high-risk content decisions which appeals to me a lot because I have always gravitated towards being super risky with my film and character choices."

During his career in the film industry, Ayushmann has worked with debutant directors like Sharat Kataria, Hitesh Kewalya, Raaj Shaandilyaa, R.S. Prasanna, Akshay Roy, Vibhu Puri and also collaborated with younger directors like Nupur Asthana, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Amit Sharma and Amar Kaushik. Lauding these newer set of filmmakers for expressing their opinions boldly he said, "I have always strongly felt that we need to be bold in our approach because audiences, who are exposed to brilliant content from across the world, only want to watch new stuff. I laud these film-makers for expressing their views and opinions boldly and freely through their cinema."

The actor further said, "They have the sheer talent and they want to explode in the world of entertainment and as an artiste, who is constantly looking for clutter-breaking and disruptive content, such people are always on my radar." Talking about his constant pursuit for looking to discover new and brilliant filmmakers, he added, "I want to creatively collaborate with as many of them as possible because they are massive risk-takers, they are visionaries who want to change the way people are consuming content. I have always believed that without risks, nothing new or exciting can come out. Our industry needs more disruption and these film-makers are bringing this out brilliantly. Their talent is exceptional and I'm always awed by them."

Ayushmann thanked these new directors for giving him some of the most intriguing projects of his career and said, "It's a privilege to have collaborated with the brilliant minds and I think I have been fortunate that they were excited to collaborate with me too. Without them I would have never had Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dream Girl, Badhaai Ho, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Meri Pyari Bindu." "I'm again collaborating with a first-time director, Anubhuti Kashyap, for Doctor G and I can't wait to start working with her. She is a restless story-teller who has an extraordinary vision with this film and I think we will be able to present something unique, engaging, and immensely entertaining for audiences," the actor concluded.

Ayushmann was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He will soon be seen in 'Anek', set to hit the big screens on September 17. It is being directed by Anubhav Sinha and marks the filmmaker's second collaboration with Ayushmann after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'. Apart from 'Anek', he will also be seen in 'Doctor G' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. (ANI)

