Left Menu

Chef Kunal Kapur pens new book

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:29 IST
Chef Kunal Kapur pens new book

Chef Kunal Kapur has written a new book which he says is not only a ''nostalgia trip for a boy from a big Punjabi family, but is also all about the experience of sharing a meal together with loved ones''.

''Kunal Kapur In The Kitchen'', published by Om Books International, is slated to be released on March 15.

Known for his food and travel-based television shows, the chef shares menus that can be cooked and savoured together with family and friends.

The book will offer recipes replete with memories of dining table conversations from Kapur's childhood and layered with the aromas from his grandfather's kitchen.

To make the experience enjoyable and fuss-free for food lovers, he has handpicked complete meals comprising salads, poultry, fish, seafood, assorted lentils, beverages, desserts and more, that are explained in simple steps, and accompanied with images.

Kapur says his book has 15 complete meals that are popular yet unique.

''They are conversation starters, fun and easy-to-cook recipes. This book features dishes like ham and cheese bread pakora, caramelised onion parantha, blueberry and mint lassi, mishti doi with sesame crisps among others, but all with a fresh, new spin,'' he says.

He hopes the book ''brings joy to your tables''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP may replace U'khand CM

With the BJP mulling a change of leadership in Uttarakhand, state minister Dhan Singh Rawat has emerged as a frontrunner to replace Trivendra Singh Rawat as the chief minister.Ajay Bhatt and Anil Baluni, two senior leaders from the state wh...

Assam breaks all records in poll seizures, Rs 18cr worth items caught so far

Assam broke all previous records in seizures of cash, liquor, drugs and other goods in the run-up to the Assembly polls with various agencies already confiscating over Rs 18 crore worth of items and arresting around 110 people in the last 1...

Tripura emerging as role model among big states that don't have double-engine governments: PM Modi

While launching the Maitri Setu connecting Tripura and Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the state is emerging as a role model, which do not have a double-engine government. Speaking through video conference, PM Modi ...

Cong urges Amit Shah to reveal details of 'mysterious death' in gold smuggling case

The opposition Congress in Kerala on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reveal the details of the alleged mysterious death in connection with the gold smuggling case and claimed that the CPIM-BJP nexus was the reason for him to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021