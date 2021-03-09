Chef Kunal Kapur pens new book

Chef Kunal Kapur has written a new book which he says is not only a ''nostalgia trip for a boy from a big Punjabi family, but is also all about the experience of sharing a meal together with loved ones''.

''Kunal Kapur In The Kitchen'', published by Om Books International, is slated to be released on March 15.

Known for his food and travel-based television shows, the chef shares menus that can be cooked and savoured together with family and friends.

The book will offer recipes replete with memories of dining table conversations from Kapur's childhood and layered with the aromas from his grandfather's kitchen.

To make the experience enjoyable and fuss-free for food lovers, he has handpicked complete meals comprising salads, poultry, fish, seafood, assorted lentils, beverages, desserts and more, that are explained in simple steps, and accompanied with images.

Kapur says his book has 15 complete meals that are popular yet unique.

''They are conversation starters, fun and easy-to-cook recipes. This book features dishes like ham and cheese bread pakora, caramelised onion parantha, blueberry and mint lassi, mishti doi with sesame crisps among others, but all with a fresh, new spin,'' he says.

He hopes the book ''brings joy to your tables''.

