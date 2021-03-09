Left Menu

Jaime Camil joins Steven Soderbergh's film 'KIMI'

KIMI marks the second collaboration between Warner Bros Pictures Group, HBO Max and Soderbergh since the recent restructuring of the studio and the third between Soderbergh and HBO Max. The director recently helmed the ensemble crime thriller No Sudden Move, an HBO Max Original.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-03-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:54 IST
Actor Jaime Camil, known for series like ''Jane the Virgin'' and ''Broke'', is set to star in Steven Soderbergh's next film, ''KIMI''.

The actor joins previously announced cast members Zoe Kravitz and Byron Bowers, reported Deadline.

David Koepp, who co-wrote the first ''Jurassic Park'' film with Michael Crichton, has penned the script.

Koepp will also serve as producer on the New Line Max Original project along with Michael Polaire, who has backed ''Westworld'' and ''Yellowstone'' series.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. The film will premiere exclusively on HBO Max, the WarnerMedia owned streamer. ''KIMI'' marks the second collaboration between Warner Bros Pictures Group, HBO Max and Soderbergh since the recent restructuring of the studio and the third between Soderbergh and HBO Max. The director recently helmed the ensemble crime thriller ''No Sudden Move'', an HBO Max Original. Meanwhile, Camil will next be seen in the upcoming Apple Plus musical comedy series ''Schmigadoon!''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

