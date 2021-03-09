Left Menu

Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' makes accidental debut for some HBO Max users

The highly-anticipated Zack Snyder's cut of the 'Justice League' on Monday made an accidental early debut on HBO Max, for some subscribers of the streaming service.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:07 IST
Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' makes accidental debut for some HBO Max users
Poster of Zack Snyder's Justice League (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The highly-anticipated Zack Snyder's cut of the 'Justice League' on Monday made an accidental early debut on HBO Max, for some subscribers of the streaming service. The upcoming film titled 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' arrived 10 days early for some users of the streamer, as per Variety.

Some HBO Max users due to a glitch got an unexpected preview of the four-hour-long superhero movie, which is slated to release on March 18, when they hit play on the new 'Tom and Jerry' film. This error first came to light when Doug Bass, a realtor and digital marketing analyst based in Charlotte, N.C., shared a screenshot of the issue on Twitter before it was fixed.

He told Variety that he was "just looking for some background TV while I worked, and when I clicked on 'Tom and Jerry,' the Snyder Cut started playing." He then posted a screenshot from the movie featuring the back of Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), and jokingly wrote that someone at HBO Max was "getting fired." Bass then explained that about an hour into the feed, he noticed the definition of the image began to degrade, then an error message appeared on his screen and the film disappeared.

As per Variety, a spokesperson from WarnerMedia, in a statement, said "'Zack Snyder's Justice League' was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes." Despite the statement, the film was available for at least an hour. HBO max subscribers were able to view almost an hour of the comic book flick on accident while trying to play Tim Story's new 'Tom and Jerry' movie.

Some users shared screenshots of 'Justice League' before Twitter sent takedown notices on behalf of Warner Bros. to those who shared screenshots. Snyder's cut of 'Justice League' was confirmed last year after a long campaign by the director's fans, who decried the theatrical version released in 2017. Snyder had to leave the original film due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon was then brought in by Warner Bros. to finish the post-production and do reshoots of a few scenes.

While Snyder's cut will release in the US on March 18, it is not clear if it will be made available to audiences outside the country as HBO Max is unavailable everywhere else right now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP may replace U'khand CM

With the BJP mulling a change of leadership in Uttarakhand, state minister Dhan Singh Rawat has emerged as a frontrunner to replace Trivendra Singh Rawat as the chief minister.Ajay Bhatt and Anil Baluni, two senior leaders from the state wh...

Assam breaks all records in poll seizures, Rs 18cr worth items caught so far

Assam broke all previous records in seizures of cash, liquor, drugs and other goods in the run-up to the Assembly polls with various agencies already confiscating over Rs 18 crore worth of items and arresting around 110 people in the last 1...

Tripura emerging as role model among big states that don't have double-engine governments: PM Modi

While launching the Maitri Setu connecting Tripura and Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the state is emerging as a role model, which do not have a double-engine government. Speaking through video conference, PM Modi ...

Cong urges Amit Shah to reveal details of 'mysterious death' in gold smuggling case

The opposition Congress in Kerala on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reveal the details of the alleged mysterious death in connection with the gold smuggling case and claimed that the CPIM-BJP nexus was the reason for him to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021