ITV has spoken to Piers Morgan over Meghan coverage, CEO says

A senior executive at broadcaster ITV has spoken to presenter Piers Morgan about his criticism of Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, the chief executive of the company said on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:31 IST
A senior executive at broadcaster ITV has spoken to presenter Piers Morgan about his criticism of Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, the chief executive of the company said on Tuesday. Morgan, a former CNN presenter, has long criticised the couple, saying they have damaged the royal family and sought publicity on their own terms, without the scrutiny that comes with the job.

ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall told reporters that Kevin Lygo had spoken to Morgan in recent days about his comments. She said ITV has many voices, was committed to supporting mental health and that the company could not control what he said on Twitter. "ITV has many voices and we try and represent many voices on ITV every day," she said. "It's not about one opinion."

