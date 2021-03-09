'Women of the Year' anthology series from Alma Har'el in works at Amazon

''Honey Boy'' director Alma Har'el is set to develop ''Women of the Year'', a scripted anthology series for Amazon Studios.

The project is the small screen adaptation of The Time 100 Women of the Year initiative, reported Deadline.

The special issue, conceived by Har'el, was launched for International Women's Day 2020 to recognise the contributions of female leaders, innovators, activists, entertainers, athletes and artists who defined the century from 1920 through 2019.

Now a year later, Har'el and her production house Jellywolf, Time Studios and consumer goods giant P&G, who partnered for the magazine's issue, have reunited for the television series.

''Women of the Year'' will feature a selection of women visionaries who played critical roles in our society's greatest achievements over the past century. Each episode will focus on one woman through the lens of the 24-hour period that made her ''woman of the year''. These episodes will be directed by a different female filmmaker.

Har'el, who is the creator of the series, will also executive produce via her Jellywolf banner alongside Jellywolf's Christopher Leggett. Time Studios and P&G Studios are attached to executive produce the series.

''Women of the Year'' also marks P&G's return to scripted series producing. The company's credits include classic shows like ''Sabrina the Teenage Witch'' and ''The King of Queens''.

