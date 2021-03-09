UK's ITV says 12.3 million tuned in for Meghan and Harry interview

More than 12 million people watched the British broadcast of Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan and Prince Harry on Monday night, the royal editor of the broadcaster ITV said. Chris Ship said ITV, which showed the two-hour interview a night after its broadcast in the United States, had drawn 12.3 million people at the peak of the program while the whole show had an average of 11 million viewers.

The interview attracted a 54% share of the television audience at the time.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)