Left Menu

HBO responds to 'Lovecraft Country' extra's skin darkening claim

American network HBO addressed the claim made by an extra alleging that her skin color was darkened using makeup during the making of Lovecraft Country. In a video posted on TikTok last month, actor Kelli Amirah had claimed that her skin was darkened on Lovecraft Country in order to play a younger version of a character in a wedding photo that appeared in one episode.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:42 IST
HBO responds to 'Lovecraft Country' extra's skin darkening claim
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

American network HBO addressed the claim made by an extra alleging that her skin color was darkened using makeup during the making of ''Lovecraft Country''.

In a video posted on TikTok last month, actor Kelli Amirah had claimed that her skin was darkened on ''Lovecraft Country'' to play a younger version of a character in a wedding photo that appeared in one episode. Amirah said that the makeup artists on set darkened her skin with foundation so she could look more like the older version of a character she portrayed.

''I notice my foundation is getting darker and darker. I was so uncomfortable. I had no idea they were going to do this to me, and if I had known beforehand I would not have accepted the job. Who thought this was a good idea?'' she said.

Her video went viral recently with many users on Twitter sharing her story on their handles.

In a brief statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, HBO expressed disappointment over the incident and said it will not be repeated.

''This should not have happened, and we are taking steps to ensure this doesn't occur again in the future,'' the premium cable outlet said.

''Lovecraft Country'' wrapped up its first season run on HBO in October.

Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the series follows the journey of two childhood friends across 1950s America with Jim Crow laws, which enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States, in search of a missing father.

It stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Abby Lee, and Michael Kenneth Williams, among others.

The show was recently nominated for Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series Drama.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Patriarchal Albania offers little compassion for same-sex relationships

Sara, a 26-year-old woman from Tirana, is reluctant to talk about her love life with friends and family as they cannot understand her attraction to people of the same sex. Like other Balkan countries aiming to become members of the European...

Minneapolis judge hopes to start jury selection in trial over George Floyd death

A Minneapolis judge planned to begin screening jurors on Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former policeman facing criminal charges for his role in the death of George Floyd during an arrest that caused an outcry around the world.T...

Malaysia's Top Glove says no systemic forced labour found at firm, reports record profit

Malaysias Top Glove Corp Bhd said on Tuesday an independent consultant had concluded there was no systemic forced labor at the firm after it took measures to address U.S. concerns of such practices at the worlds largest glove maker.The find...

Uttar Pradesh comfortably beat Delhi by 46 runs to reach Hazare semi-final

A disciplined Uttar Pradesh put up a thoroughly professional performance to outwit Delhi by 46 runs in the quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday.UP will now meet Gujarat in the first semi-final while heavyweights Mumbai w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021