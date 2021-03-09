Left Menu

Serena Williams says she's 'proud' of Meghan Markle

Tennis star Serena Williams says shes proud of Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey.Williams called Meghan my selfless friend in an Instagram post after the sit-down aired Sunday night in the US praising the Duchess of Sussex as brave. I know it is never easy, Williams said in the caption.

Tennis star Serena Williams says she's "proud" of Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Williams called Meghan "my selfless friend" in an Instagram post after the sit-down aired Sunday night in the US praising the Duchess of Sussex as "brave." "I know it is never easy," Williams said in the caption. "You are strong- both you and Harry," Meghan revealed in the interview that she experienced suicidal thoughts after joining the royal family. She also said there were concerns within the palace while she was pregnant with son Archie about how dark his skin might be.

Williams said Meghan's words "illustrate the pain and cruelty" Meghan has experienced.

"I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us," Williams wrote. "The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal." Williams said she wants her daughter, Meghan's daughter, and "your daughter," referring to readers, "to live in a society that is driven by respect."

