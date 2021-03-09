Prince Charles declines to comment on Meghan and Harry's interview

Prince Charles declines to comment on Meghan and Harry's interviewReuters | London | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:51 IST
British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles declined to comment on Tuesday after he was asked about what he thought of Meghan and his son Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview.
As he left a vaccination centre in London, Charles was asked what he thought of the interview in which she said a member of the royal family had made a racist comment and she had been pushed to the point of considering suicide.
Charles stopped and looked up, but then turned and walked off.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
