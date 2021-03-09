Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:30 IST
People News Roundup: Michelle Obama in Women's Hall of Fame; UK royal family silent and more
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Women's Hall of Fame

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame along with eight other women including former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, soccer icon Mia Hamm, and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died last year. The National Women's Hall of Fame named the members of its Class of 2021 set to be inducted on Oct. 2 on Monday.

Meghan accuses UK royals of racism, says 'didn't want to be alive'

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide, in a tell-all television interview that will send shockwaves through the monarchy. The 39-year-old, whose mother is Black and father is white, said she had been naive before she married into royalty in 2018, but that she ended up having suicidal thoughts and considering self-harm after pleading for help but getting none.

Meghan and Harry to lift lid on royal split in Oprah interview

A highly anticipated Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan airs on U.S. television later on Sunday, amid what one royal watcher called a "toxic" atmosphere between the couple and the British monarchy. Not since the late Princess Diana appeared on television to share intimate details of her failed marriage to Harry's father, Prince Charles, has an interview with members of the royal family attracted so much attention.

Queen calls for Commonwealth unity before Harry and Meghan interview

Britain's Queen Elizabeth celebrated on Sunday the sense of Commonwealth unity fostered by "a time like no other", just hours before a U.S. interview with her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that could deepen divisions in the royal family.

In a speech to mark Commonwealth Day, dedicated to the countries mainly from the former British empire that maintains links with Britain, the Queen welcomed the "deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy being connected to others" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott remarries

MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and the former wife of Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, has remarried. The marriage to Dan Jewett, a Seattle science teacher, was mentioned in a post on the website for the philanthropic organization The Giving Pledge, in which Jewett said he would be signing on to Scott's commitment to give away most of her wealth.

UK royal family silent amid crisis over Meghan's claim of racist remark

The British monarchy maintained its silence on Tuesday after Meghan and Prince Harry accused a family member of making a racist remark about their son and said she had been alienated to the point of contemplating suicide. Oprah Winfrey's tell-all TV interview with the couple has dragged the royals into the biggest crisis since the death of Harry's mother Diana in 1997, when the family, led by Queen Elizabeth, was widely criticized for being too slow to respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

