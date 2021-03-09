Rupert Grint likens 'Harry Potter' shoots to 'Groundhog Day': It just never ended

Comparing his decade-long experience of working on ''Harry Potter'' films to the 1993 comedy ''Groundhog Day'', star Rupert Grint has said though it was a ''great place'' to be, he often felt stuck in a rut.

The 32-year-old actor, who rose to prominence for his role as the bumbling Ron Weasley in the Warner Bros movie franchise for a decade from 2001 to 2011, said there were times where he wanted more for his life and career.

Advertisement

''There was a time where it felt quite suffocating, because it was heavy going, because it was every day for 10 years in the end.

''It was a great experience. Such a nice kind of family atmosphere. It was always the same crew we kind of grew up with, so it was a great place to be. But sometimes it definitely felt like, 'I want to do something else. See what else is out there','' Grint said in an appearance on Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast. The actor said turning up on the same sets and working with the same people for years felt like a ''Groundhog Day'' situation.

Fronted by veteran actor Bill Murray, ''Groundhog Day'' follows Phil Connors, a cynical television weatherman covering the annual Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, who becomes trapped in a time loop forcing him to relive February 2 repeatedly.

However repetitive, Grint said ''Harry Potter'' films, based on JK Rowling's books, were all in all a ''great'' experience.

''It just never ended. Every year, we came back. And it was kind of like 'Groundhog Day' because it was the same sets. It was the same people. But it was great. I loved it,'' he added.

Grint currently stars on the Apple TV Plus series ''Servant'', which was renewed for a third season last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)