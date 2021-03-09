Left Menu

Rupert Grint likens 'Harry Potter' shoots to 'Groundhog Day': It just never ended

The actor said turning up on the same sets and working with the same people for years felt like a Groundhog Day situation.Fronted by veteran actor Bill Murray, Groundhog Day follows Phil Connors, a cynical television weatherman covering the annual Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, who becomes trapped in a time loop forcing him to relive February 2 repeatedly.However repetitive, Grint said Harry Potter films, based on JK Rowlings books, were all in all a great experience.It just never ended.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:38 IST
Rupert Grint likens 'Harry Potter' shoots to 'Groundhog Day': It just never ended

Comparing his decade-long experience of working on ''Harry Potter'' films to the 1993 comedy ''Groundhog Day'', star Rupert Grint has said though it was a ''great place'' to be, he often felt stuck in a rut.

The 32-year-old actor, who rose to prominence for his role as the bumbling Ron Weasley in the Warner Bros movie franchise for a decade from 2001 to 2011, said there were times where he wanted more for his life and career.

''There was a time where it felt quite suffocating, because it was heavy going, because it was every day for 10 years in the end.

''It was a great experience. Such a nice kind of family atmosphere. It was always the same crew we kind of grew up with, so it was a great place to be. But sometimes it definitely felt like, 'I want to do something else. See what else is out there','' Grint said in an appearance on Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast. The actor said turning up on the same sets and working with the same people for years felt like a ''Groundhog Day'' situation.

Fronted by veteran actor Bill Murray, ''Groundhog Day'' follows Phil Connors, a cynical television weatherman covering the annual Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, who becomes trapped in a time loop forcing him to relive February 2 repeatedly.

However repetitive, Grint said ''Harry Potter'' films, based on JK Rowling's books, were all in all a ''great'' experience.

''It just never ended. Every year, we came back. And it was kind of like 'Groundhog Day' because it was the same sets. It was the same people. But it was great. I loved it,'' he added.

Grint currently stars on the Apple TV Plus series ''Servant'', which was renewed for a third season last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Peaty says breaking records gives him biggest thrill

Britains Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty said he is driven by the prospect of dominating opponents and shattering world records rather than merely winning medals as he prepares for this years Tokyo Olympics.Peaty is the world ...

'Umbrella of stress' on GM staff, 2 years after plant closed

When General Motors ended a half-century of building cars in Ohios blue collar corner, 1,600 workers had to decide whether to accept the automakers offer to move to another factory.Those with enough seniority retired. A few started new care...

Acquisition of Sarguja Rail, stake in Gangavaram not to affect Adani Ports credit quality: Moody's

The acquisition of Sarguja Rail and a 31.5 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ will not materially affect credit quality, Moodys Investor Service said on Tuesday.On 3 March, APSEZ had announced t...

Jimmy raises Rs 6 cr funding from Vinay Agarwal, Keki Mistry, others

Radiohead Brands, which makes Jimmys cocktail mixers, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 6 crore funding led by First State Stewart Asia Director Vinay Agarwal, HDFC Ltd CEO Keki Mistry and others.The funds will be deployed towards new produc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021