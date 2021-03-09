Left Menu

Anupam Kher receives COVID-19 vaccine shot in Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood actor and author Anupam Kher on Tuesday became the latest Indian celebrity to take a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:44 IST
Anupam Kher receives COVID-19 vaccine shot in Mumbai
Anupam Kher (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Bollywood actor and author Anupam Kher on Tuesday became the latest Indian celebrity to take a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 66-year-old star took to his Twitter handle and shared a video of him taking the vaccination at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Along with the video, he tweeted, "Got my #COVID19 first dose vaccination!! Thank you all the doctors, medical staff, scientist and Govt. Of India for making it possible. India Rocks. Jai Ho!@PMOIndia @drharshvardhan"

In the clip, the former Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India can be seen chanting 'Om Namah Shivay' before receiving the vaccine shot from a medical worker. The 'Saaransh' actor became the latest addition to the list of celebrities who have taken the vaccination. Earlier stars like Hema Malini, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan and Satish Shah had also received the vaccination shots.

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others had been infected with the virus earlier. Earlier, in the day, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, who herself became a victim of the virus earlier, confirmed that her son and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has also tested positive for COVID-19.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to become a victim of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Peaty says breaking records gives him biggest thrill

Britains Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty said he is driven by the prospect of dominating opponents and shattering world records rather than merely winning medals as he prepares for this years Tokyo Olympics.Peaty is the world ...

'Umbrella of stress' on GM staff, 2 years after plant closed

When General Motors ended a half-century of building cars in Ohios blue collar corner, 1,600 workers had to decide whether to accept the automakers offer to move to another factory.Those with enough seniority retired. A few started new care...

Acquisition of Sarguja Rail, stake in Gangavaram not to affect Adani Ports credit quality: Moody's

The acquisition of Sarguja Rail and a 31.5 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ will not materially affect credit quality, Moodys Investor Service said on Tuesday.On 3 March, APSEZ had announced t...

Jimmy raises Rs 6 cr funding from Vinay Agarwal, Keki Mistry, others

Radiohead Brands, which makes Jimmys cocktail mixers, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 6 crore funding led by First State Stewart Asia Director Vinay Agarwal, HDFC Ltd CEO Keki Mistry and others.The funds will be deployed towards new produc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021