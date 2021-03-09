Maggie Kiley to direct CW's live-action pilot of 'The Powerpuff Girls'

American television network CW has roped in filmmaker Maggie Kiley to helm the pilot for the Greg Berlanti-produced live-action take on the beloved Cartoon Network animated series 'The Powerpuff Girls'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will be based on the original Cartoon Network animated series and characters created by Craig McCracken, Heather Regnier, and Diablo Cody, who will now pen the script. The duo will executive produce the series alongside Berlanti and his Berlanti Productions banner partner Sarah Schechter and TV president David Madden.

The new series will revolve around its titular characters, the Powerpuff Girl, who used to be America's pint-sized superheroes, but now in their twenty somethings, they are disillusioned and resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Kiley has become a go-to director for Berlanti, since she had previously helmed episodes of Berlanti-produced shows for CW, like 'Riverdale' and 'Katy Keene', as well as Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and last season's Dracula drama pilot 'The Brides for ABC'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Powerpuff Girls' marks Kiley's latest venture as part of her overall deal with studio Warner Bros. TV. Her other recent directing credits include Peacock's 'Dr. Death', USA Network's 'Dirty John: the Betty Broderick Story', Netflix's 'What/If', Fox's '911' and Syfy's 'Nightflyers', among others. (ANI)

