Left Menu

Maggie Kiley to direct CW's live-action pilot of 'The Powerpuff Girls'

American television network CW has roped in filmmaker Maggie Kiley to helm the pilot for the Greg Berlanti-produced live-action take on the beloved Cartoon Network animated series 'The Powerpuff Girls'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:52 IST
Maggie Kiley to direct CW's live-action pilot of 'The Powerpuff Girls'
The Powerpuff girls (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American television network CW has roped in filmmaker Maggie Kiley to helm the pilot for the Greg Berlanti-produced live-action take on the beloved Cartoon Network animated series 'The Powerpuff Girls'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will be based on the original Cartoon Network animated series and characters created by Craig McCracken, Heather Regnier, and Diablo Cody, who will now pen the script. The duo will executive produce the series alongside Berlanti and his Berlanti Productions banner partner Sarah Schechter and TV president David Madden.

The new series will revolve around its titular characters, the Powerpuff Girl, who used to be America's pint-sized superheroes, but now in their twenty somethings, they are disillusioned and resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Kiley has become a go-to director for Berlanti, since she had previously helmed episodes of Berlanti-produced shows for CW, like 'Riverdale' and 'Katy Keene', as well as Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and last season's Dracula drama pilot 'The Brides for ABC'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Powerpuff Girls' marks Kiley's latest venture as part of her overall deal with studio Warner Bros. TV. Her other recent directing credits include Peacock's 'Dr. Death', USA Network's 'Dirty John: the Betty Broderick Story', Netflix's 'What/If', Fox's '911' and Syfy's 'Nightflyers', among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Peaty says breaking records gives him biggest thrill

Britains Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty said he is driven by the prospect of dominating opponents and shattering world records rather than merely winning medals as he prepares for this years Tokyo Olympics.Peaty is the world ...

'Umbrella of stress' on GM staff, 2 years after plant closed

When General Motors ended a half-century of building cars in Ohios blue collar corner, 1,600 workers had to decide whether to accept the automakers offer to move to another factory.Those with enough seniority retired. A few started new care...

Acquisition of Sarguja Rail, stake in Gangavaram not to affect Adani Ports credit quality: Moody's

The acquisition of Sarguja Rail and a 31.5 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ will not materially affect credit quality, Moodys Investor Service said on Tuesday.On 3 March, APSEZ had announced t...

Jimmy raises Rs 6 cr funding from Vinay Agarwal, Keki Mistry, others

Radiohead Brands, which makes Jimmys cocktail mixers, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 6 crore funding led by First State Stewart Asia Director Vinay Agarwal, HDFC Ltd CEO Keki Mistry and others.The funds will be deployed towards new produc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021